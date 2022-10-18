The Customs and Excise Department is investigating the discovery of two high powered rifles at the cargo shed in Castries on Monday.

The rifles were broken down and fitted into a refrigerator which was shipped to St Lucia.

The discovery was made when an individual came to collect the package which Customs officers had to search thoroughly.

The Customs and Excise Department is tight-lipped on the matter but confirmed to Loop News that there was an incident currently being investigated.

There are no further details at this time.