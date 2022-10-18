Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The Customs and Excise Department is investigating the discovery of two high powered rifles at the cargo shed in Castries on Monday.

The rifles were broken down and fitted into a refrigerator which was shipped to St Lucia.

The discovery was made when an individual came to collect the package which Customs officers had to search thoroughly.

The Customs and Excise Department is tight-lipped on the matter but confirmed to Loop News that there was an incident currently being investigated.

Macys.com

There are no further details at this time.

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR