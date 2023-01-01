The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that just after 4:20am today (December 31), police and other emergency services were dispatched by 9-1-1 Communications to a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on Shamrock Road, in the vicinity of Point Dexter Road.

According to the RCIPS, the collision involved a Department of Environmental Health Garbage Truck and a yellow Suzuki Swift compact car.

The Cayman Islands Fire Services attended the scene and extricated the male and female occupants from the Suzuki Swift, and both were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The male occupant is being treated for serious and life-threatening-injuries and is believed to be in critical condition.

The female occupant sustained serious injuries and remain hospitalized as well, but is believed to be in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported from this collision.

The RCIPS said that the roadway was closed temporarily closed while police officers carried out on scene investigations.

The collision is being investigated by officers from the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit and anyone with information is encouraged to call 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.