Two men sustained injuries from a shooting incident in Bexon on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the two were among a group of individuals on their way home when masked men shot at them.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said it dispatched emergency personnel to the scene after receiving a call for assistance.

But on arrival, private transportation had already taken the young male victims to the hospital.

There are no further details at this time.

