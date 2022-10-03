Madam Justice Laurie-Ann Smith-Bovell and Justice Carlisle Greaves were today sworn in as judges, with Greaves’ appointment being extended for a further three years.

President of Barbados, Her Excellency The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, administered the Oaths of Office to Madam Justice Smith-Bovell and Justice Greaves, at State House, on Saturday, October 1. Both appointments took effect from October 1, 2022.

President of Barbados, Her Excellency The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, with Madam Justice Laurie-Ann Smith-Bovell, and Justice Carlisle Greaves after the brief ceremony.

At the end of the brief ceremony, Madam Justice Smith-Bovell said she was pleased with her appointment, and gave the assurance that she “will continue to contribute positively to the administration of justice”.

She was appointed in 2019 to act as a judge, with particular emphasis on reducing the backlog in the criminal jurisdiction.

About his appointment, Justice Greaves said: “It is a duty of every citizen to answer when the nation calls, and that is what I am doing again on this occasion. I hope to serve my nation well over the next three years.”