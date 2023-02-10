The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will soon disburse monies to fund two major projects in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was among issues discussed between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a one-day state visit to Venezuela this week.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says the monies will be used for the Little Tokyo Rehabilitation Project and the Fisheries Fleet Expansion Program.

Dr. Gonsalves says issues relating to Regional Air Transport were also discussed.

