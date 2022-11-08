– Advertisement –

A Second District Court Magistrate granted bail to two men and remanded the third man in custody when the trio appeared on Friday charged with illegal gun and ammunition possession.

The Magistrate granted Lorian Swanson and Jahium Papius bail of $55,000 cash, suitable surety, or land documents.

Swanson and Papius must report to the Richfond police station every Monday and Friday before 6.00 pm, surrender travel documents and not leave the state without permission.

In addition, they are not to apply for any travel documents while the case is ongoing.

– Advertisement –

On the other hand, the court denied bail to Dominica national Kyle Seaman, whom police have also charged with attempted murder concerning a shooting incident at Ti Colon on Monday, October 24, at about 10.00 pm.

Officers arrested Seaman, Swanson, and Papius and charged them with possessing firearms and ammunition after recovering two pistols and twenty rounds aboard a vehicle at Richfond.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

– Advertisement –