Police are investigating a shooting incident in La Clery, Castries, on Friday that left two men nursing gunshot injuries.

According to reports. both men sustained gunshot wounds to the lower extremities after the drive-by shooting at about 7:00 pm.

When the incident happened, they were sitting in an area a short distance from the La Clery Catholic Church.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said it received a call for help at about 7:15 pm.

But on arrival, both victims had already been transported to the hospital.

There are no further details at this time.

