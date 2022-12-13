Two men, said to be cousins, were shot and killed by unknown assailant(s) in the community of Bamboo Walk, near Retreat in St Mary on Monday night.

The deceased are 21-year-old chef, Travan Davis, otherwise called ‘Datty’, and 30-year-old construction worker, Odane Edwards, alias ‘Sikie’, both from Bamboo Walk.

A representative from the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police’s information arm, said police reports are about 9:45 pm, residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

On their arrival, both Edwards and Davis were seen with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

They were pronounced dead at hospital.

A reliable source from the area said both men were at a shop in the community when they were attacked by gunmen travelling in a Toyota Probox motor car.

Edwards was reportedly on vacation in the island, where he was spending time with his family members.

He was scheduled to leave the island on Wednesday, and return to Canada where he now resides.

Meanwhile, the police have not determined a motive for the double murder.