‘We write our names on history’s page with expectations great’

Barbados has honoured two stellar legal minds and forever etched their contributions and memories in brick and mortar, naming the Old Supreme Court Complex the Henry Forde and David Simmons Legal and Judicial Complex.

In the same week that the country welcomed another cohort of lawyers into the field, the annex which was under construction for an extended period is now back in use and its doors are set to open to help with case backlogs.

At the reopening and renaming ceremony held at the Coleridge Street location in the capital city of Bridgetown, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley gave the feature address, while Attorney General Dale Marshall and Chief Justice Sir Patterson Cheltenham delivered remarks.

In attendance were the President of Barbados the Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason and she was accompanied by her son, attorney-at-law Matthew Goodin. Members of Cabinet and Parliament attended along with several dignitaries and a slew members of the Barbados Bar Association and the legal fraternity as well.