Emergency crews from the Micoud and Dennery fire stations transported two people to St Jude Hospital after a vehicle collision on the Micoud Highway on Saturday.
The responders received a call for assistance at about 4:57 pm.
On arrival, they found a vehicle with two injured occupants – a man and a woman- conscious and alert with multiple injuries.
The emergency crews treated both individuals before transporting them to the hospital.
There are no further details at present.
