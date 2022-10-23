– Advertisement –

Emergency crews from the Micoud and Dennery fire stations transported two people to St Jude Hospital after a vehicle collision on the Micoud Highway on Saturday.

The responders received a call for assistance at about 4:57 pm.

On arrival, they found a vehicle with two injured occupants – a man and a woman- conscious and alert with multiple injuries.

The emergency crews treated both individuals before transporting them to the hospital.

– Advertisement –

There are no further details at present.

– Advertisement –