Two people sustained injuries when two vehicles collided at Morne Fortune, Castries on Monday.

But one individual declined transportation to a medical facility for further medical care after receiving treatment on the scene from emergency responders.

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Communications Officer Stacy Joseph disclosed that emergency personnel at Castries Headquarters responded at approximately 3:25 pm after receiving a distress call regarding a collision between two Sports Utility Vehicles.

According to Joseph, the responders found two accident victims at the scene – the sole occupants of the vehicles involved.

“A male individual sustained a laceration on one of his arms which was treated by EMS personnel on the scene,” she explained.

“Thereafter the individual refused transportation to a medical facility for further care,” the SLFS spokeswoman said.

Joseph stated that the other victim complained of body pain and was rushed to the OKEU Hospital for medical assistance.

