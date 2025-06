News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 6, 2025: UEX Capital Corp, a Wyoming-based fintech firm and operator of the UEX US digital asset exchange, today announced its first institutional crypto event, “Institutional Crypto Finance: The Future of Asset Liquidity,” on June 25, 2025, at 6:00 PM EDT on the 65th floor of the World Trade Center in New York City. This landmark event, the first in a series by UEX, will convene institutional investors, crypto funds, and digital asset leaders to explore compliant crypto-finance solutions, reinforcing UEX’s mission to bridge traditional and digital finance.

Event Highlights

The event will feature live demos of UEX’s innovative platforms, including:

Collateralized Crypto Loans: A secure system for institutions to access liquidity using digital assets.

Advanced Custody Solutions: Tools meeting stringent security and regulatory standards.

Liquidity Optimization: Technology enabling high-volume trading and seamless crypto-to-fiat conversions.

Keynote addresses and panels will feature experts, including a former regulator, a crypto custody director, and a global trading executive (names forthcoming), discussing regulatory trends and portfolio integration. UEX Crypto Exchange will also announce new partnerships to enhance its ecosystem.

Advancing Compliant Crypto Finance

With 86% of institutional investors eyeing digital assets in 2025, per a recent global survey, UEX’s event capitalizes on growing regulatory clarity and adoption. “This forum is a milestone in integrating traditional finance with crypto,” said UEX’s CIO Vasyl Zahorodniuk, “We’re fostering dialogue on compliant, scalable liquidity solutions.”

Regulatory Commitment

Registered as a Money Services Business with FinCEN, UEX operates under Wyoming’s progressive digital asset laws and offers SEC-compliant investment opportunities, ensuring transparency and trust for institutional clients.

About UEX Capital Corp

Founded in 2024, UEX Capital Corp is a Wyoming-based fintech innovator in digital finance and blockchain. Its UEX US platform supports secure crypto trading and payments, prioritizing compliance and scalability for investors and businesses.