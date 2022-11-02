News

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally.

WITH the Prime Minister and other members of his Cabinet being named in court documents regarding what is being dubbed “Nelsongate,” Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally is calling on acting CoP Mc Donald Jacob to investigate their role in it.

“What you should be doing now is investigating Dr Keith Rowley, Faris Al-Rawi, Stuart Young, Renuka Sagramsingh for their respective roles in Nelsongate,” Rambally said at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday night.

“Nelsongate is the biggest crime which has been perpetrated on the democracy of this country. It is the biggest crime to have been perpetrated on the criminal justice system. It is perhaps the most glaring example of misbehaviour in public office or perverting the course of justice in the Commonwealth.

He said Jacob should seize their phones, tablets and laptops for “critical evidence.”

Instead of talking about the Bail Amendment Bill, he suggested Jacob needed to amend his approach to fighting crime.

“You need to amend your biased policing into independent policing, you need to amend your balisier badge into a badge that says ‘Protect and serve the entire country.’ Don’t protect and serve the PNM.”

Rambally recalled Attorney General Reginald Armour SC, in his role as Law Association president, was against bail amendments and submitted that this kind of legislation does not reduce serious crime, nor was there any evidence that such legislation has reduced serious crime.

He warned the AG against using bail amendment as a distraction to cover up the Nelsongate scandal,

Suggesting restrictions on bail do not solve crime, Rambally offered that one of the first things to fight and solve crime is a well-equipped and trained police service.

“Instead of spending millions to pay (Vincent) Nelson’s lawyers to cut deals for political prosecutions or to hire private police from England like SRP Kate, use that money on CCTV cameras, forensic training for police, more vehicles for police. That is how you combat crime. That is a real crime-fighting plan.”

He also suggested stable leadership in the police service instead of what he described as manipulating and undermining the constitutional process for selecting a commissioner.

“In other words, leave the people’s merit list alone. Let it come in Parliament, where the representatives of the people can debate the merits and demerits of candidates. Do not engage in a constitutional coup and storm President’s House to stop a merit list from coming to Parliament. That is not how a democratic leader behaves; that is the behaviour of an insecure dictator who is afraid to face parliamentary scrutiny.”

He challenged Rowley, “If you are afraid of parliamentary debate, then dissolve Parliament and call an election.”

On the same platform, Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo said another, “Landgate” matter may be brewing.

He noted protests by San Fernando residents about the haste with which the construction of a housing unit in an area on Todd Street earmarked as a school zone is being pursued.

He showed a photograph of an adjacent parcel of land near the waterfront development in the San Fernando West constituency, which he said is set to become a goldmine simply by its location.

“The rumour is that the housing development being pursued close to the particular land can facilitate the relocation of persons squatting on the land, allowing the landowner to reap in billions in value, without having to spend a cent of their own.“I am asking for a friend if any PNM minister has any pecuniary or familial connection to this land.”

If so, Tancoo suggested, “We may have another Landgate.”