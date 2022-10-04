News

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar –

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Monday accused the Prime Minister of continuing to “disrespect citizens” by hosting lavish parties while encouraging people to make sacrifices.

In a media release, Persad-Bissessar said that on October 1 Dr Rowley hosted a lavish party for himself and his wealthy friends, paid for by taxpayers, at Mille Fleurs which “totally ignored the suffering of the poor and working class.”

“It was a most evil act of incitement against citizens, reminiscent of the behaviour of detached tyrants and dictators. This latest provocation comes on the heels of statements from PNM ministers scolding the population.”

Persad-Bissessar also berated statements of some PNM members in defence of the budget namely Marvin Gonzales, Shamfa Cudjoe, Keith Scotland and Brian Manning saying they were out of touch with reality.

The four all made comments that left the public questioning their understanding of the true financial constraints a lot of citizens are facing.

The four suggested ways to sacrifice to make ends meet particularly relating to increased fuel prices that came into effect on budget day, September 26.

“Keith Rowley and his government uses taxpayer money for roses and Rose`champagne but none for paying workers. None for the fuel subsidy, none for road repairs, none for subsiding utilities, none for children’s education and none for senior citizens,” Persad-Bissessar said.

“This opulent party is a hateful provocation to the citizens. This government is totally detached from reality and is leading the country down a path of anarchy. I call on the government to withdraw this evil budget and treat the poor and working class with respect!”