Union Officials visit Jolly Beach Resort

Deputy General Secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union, Chester Hughes, and President, Kem Riley, visited the Jolly Beach Resort on Wednesday, where extensive renovation work is underway ahead of the hotel’s planned reopening in December.

Members of the hotel’s new management team were also on-site.

Chief Strategy Officer, Gerard Lee, and Managing Director of Development, Brian D’Ornellas used the opportunity to engage in talks with the Union Officials.

Earlier this month, the Government announced that it had secured a management deal with hotelier, Rob Barrett, for the reopening of the Resort.

