

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov.7, 2025: They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and in the Caribbean it’s also the most soulful. With every bite you will feel like you entered a world of flavor and color. Across the various islands you will rise with the scents of spices, exotic fruits, fried dough and perfectly cooked comfort meals that will make you crave them again and again. If you are looking to bring a flavor of the Caribbean to your morning routine here are some of the unique breakfasts in the Caribbean you’ll want to try on your journey to achieve a filling and soulful morning bite.

Jamaica: Ackee and Saltfish

A Jamaica Breakfast and Brunch Favorite: Ackee And Saltfish

Jamaica’s national dish doubles as a starter for any serious morning feast. The buttery, tender fruit of the ackee pairs with salt‑cod in a sauté of onions, Scotch bonnet and thyme – creating a mix that’s both rich and satisfying. Although some people believe the fruit is dangerous, Jamaicans know how to prepare it in a delicious and safe way. The main ingredients include saltfish, ackee, and a variety of vegetables that makes this meal savory and filling.

Why it works for breakfast: It’s full of flavor and protein, ideal after a long night or to power a day of island exploration.

Recipe

Ingredients

1 canned ackee

½ lb. saltfish

1 small onion, sliced

2 garlic cloves

1 small tomato diced

½ green bell pepper

½ red bell pepper

1 stalk scallion, chopped

2 sprigs of thyme

¼ scotch bonnet pepper seeds removed

½ tsp black pepper

2 tbsp cooking oil

Instructions

Wash away the excess salt from the saltfish and soak it in cold water for at least two hours. Soaking overnight is better. Pour away the water. In fresh water, scald the saltfish for 10-15 minutes. Remove from the heat and pour away the hot water. Wash the saltfish in cold water to cool it. If using boneless saltfish, flake and set it aside. Otherwise, remove the skin and debone the saltfish. Flake the saltfish and set aside. Heat the oil in a skillet pan over medium heat and sauté the onion, garlic, scallions, sweet pepper, tomato, and scotch bonnet pepper for 3 minutes. Add the flaked saltfish and cook for another 3 minutes. Add the ackee, lower the heat and let it simmer for another 10-15 minutes Add the black pepper, turn the heat off and serve.

Trinidad & Tobago: Doubles

Invented in 1963 in Princes Town, Trinidad, Doubles are a snack-sized sandwich made of two flatbreads and stuffed with a curried chickpea filling. This breakfast recipe is quick, delicious, and perfect for the morning but also to snack on throughout the day. This bite-size snack is customized with spicy condiments including Trinidadian pepper sauce, kuchela, or a thick tamarind sauce. If you’re looking for a little kick to your breakfast, a doubles is the perfect meal for you.

Why it’s a must: It’s quick, bold, portable – perfect for grabbing on the go when the sun is rising and the vendors are already shouting.

Recipe

Ingredients for Bara (Flatbread)

1/3 cup warm water

1 teaspoon active dry yeast

1/4 teaspoon sugar

2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon curry powder (ideally Trinidadian) or ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Ingredients for Curried Chickpea

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon canola oil, divided

1 medium onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon curry powder mixed with ¼ cup water

1(14-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 teaspoon ground cumin

2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon Scotch bonnet or habanero pepper sauce

Instructions

In a large skillet over medium heat, warm 1 tablespoon of the oil until it shimmers. Cook the onion, garlic, and curry powder, stirring, for about 5 minutes, until softened and fragrant. Add the chickpeas and stir to coat with the spice mixture. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes, until well combined and heated through. Add the cumin, salt, pepper, and 1 cup of water and stir to combine. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for about 30 minutes, until the chickpeas are very soft. There should still be sauce; if not, reconstitute with water to form a medium-thick sauce. Add the pepper sauce and stir to combine; set aside until ready to assemble. After the dough has risen, punch down and let rest for 10 minutes. Dampen your hands with water or oil. Pull off tablespoon-sized pieces of dough and roll into 4½-inch rounds; arrange on a baking sheet. Repeat until you have used up all the dough and have an even number of rounds. In a large deep pan over medium-high heat, warm the remaining 1 cup of oil (it should be about 3 inches deep). Fry the baras for 15 to 30 seconds on each side, until puffed and golden. Drain on paper towels or a wire rack. Place 1 bara on a plate. Spoon 1 tablespoon of the chickpea filling on top. Top with additional condiments as desired (see my notes above).

Aruba / Bonaire / Curaçao: Pastechi

From the Dutch Caribbean comes pastelito‑style delight: pastechi are crescent‑shaped, slightly sweet pastry shells filled with everything from meat to seafood, vegetables or cheese. It’ not as complicated to make as people think. You make the dough, chill it, prepare the fillings, and the pastechis will be on your plate before you know it.

Why you’ll love it: It’s a breakfast and snack hybrid. The flakiness is perfect and savoury (or sweet) and ideal for dipping into your morning coffee or fruit juices.

Recipe

Ingredients

4 cups of flour 1 tbs. of baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tbs. sugar

2 tbs. vegetable shortening

2 tbs. margarine

1 egg beaten

1 cup of water

Instructions For Meat Filling

In a large frying pan combine all ingredients except beef. Cook over medium heat, stirring till well combined and onion and celery are soft. Add beef and cook until well combined while stirring. Roll the dough into a very thick sheet, then cut out circles about three inches in diameter. Place one tablespoon filling in the center of one pastry circle. Top it with a second circle. Lightly moisten edges and press the circles together. Fold or roll the edges over slightly and flute them as pie crust. Fry the pastechis in deep, hot vegetable oil until golden brown.

They may be prepared in advance and heated in the oven just before serving.

Dominican Republic: Mangú

A true Dominican breakfast staple, mangú is made from boiled green plantains mashed and typically served with sautéed onions. It may come alongside fried cheese, salami, or eggs for a hearty start. This creamy, rich, and delicious dish is not only simple to make, but also very versatile as you can have it at any time of day. If you’re looking for a meal that provides all the nutrients you need throughout the day this is the one for you.

Why it stands out: It reflects both African and Caribbean roots. Comforting, warm and flavorful without being heavy on complicated prep.

Recipe

Ingredients

3 green plantains

¾ teaspoon salt

1/2 cup water, at room temperature

2 tablespoons butter, unsalted

½ cup red onions sliced

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Pinch of salt

Instructions for Mangu

Peel the plantains and cut lengthwise, then divide each half into two. Add the plantains to a pot and boil in enough water to cover them until they are very tender. Add salt to the water before the water breaks the boil. Remove the plantains from the water and mash them right away with a fork until they are very smooth and there are few to no lumps. Mix in butter, and water. Keep mashing and mixing until smooth.

Instructions for onions

In a small bowl combine onions, vinegar and salt. Let sit for about 5 minutes. Heat a tablespoon of oil in a skillet over low heat. Add onions and cook while stirring until they become translucent, about 1-2 minutes Garnish Mangu with the onions and serve with eggs, Dominican fried salami and fried cheese.



Haiti: Bouillon (Haitian Breakfast Soup)

Bouillon is a hearty Haitian breakfast soup made from beef or chicken, vegetables like spinach, cabbage, carrots, plantains, and dumplings. It’s nutritious, warming, and often enjoyed on chilly mornings.

Why it works for breakfast: It’s filling, comforting, and a great way to start the day with plenty of vegetables.

Recipe

Ingredients for meat

2.17 Lbs. Beef Chuck Tender Roast Cut into cubes

1 Cup Haitian Epis Plus ⅔ Cup

Ingredients for the Bouillon

4 Large Carrots Peeled and cut into chunks

3 Malanga Peeled and cut into pieces

3 Large Russet Potatoes Peeled and cut into pieces

1 Large Onion Peeled and cut into pieces

2 Green Onions Roughly Chopped

1 Pk. Fresh Curly Parsley

1 Shallot Peeled and cut into pieces

4 Garlic Cloves Chopped

1 Bag 8 Oz. Spinach Roughly chopped and rinsed

½ Cup Canola Oil

15 Whole Cloves Or 1 Tbsp. Cloves powder

1 Tbsp. Kosher Salt More if needed

1 Tbsp. Tomato Paste

11 Cups Water 10 for the soup and 1 cup to deglaze.

Ingredients for Dumplings

1 Cup All-purpose Flour

½ Cup Water

Instructions

Prepare the meat: Cut the meat into cubes. Be sure to remove any unwanted fat. Place the meat in a bowl and wash thoroughly. Drain the liquid from the meat and add 1 cup of the epis to the meat. Mix well to combine and allow the meat to marinate for a minimum of 30 minutes; best overnight. Prepare the ingredients: When ready to start cooking or while the meat is marinating, chop the vegetables, herbs, onions, and spinach. Wash the ingredients and set them aside until you are ready to add them to saucepan. Cook the meat: When ready to start cooking. In a large pot or saucepan, add ½ cup canola oil. When heated through, add the meat and the seasoning (liquid). Cover and cook for 30 minutes on medium high heat. While cooking, stir occasionally and cover. When the meat starts to stick to the bottom of the pan (around the 30-minute timeframe), deglaze with 1 cup of water. Cover and cook for 10 minutes; stir a couple times. Remove the meat from the stove and pour the liquid into a separate bowl. Set both aside. In the same saucepan or stockpot over medium heat, add 2 tablespoon of canola oil. When heated through, add the potatoes, malanga, and carrots to the oil. Then add the onions, green onions, garlic, and shallots. Stir well to combine. Then add 1 tbsp. tomato paste. Stir well to combine. Add the meat and stir well to combine. Next, add the liquid (from the meat) then pour in 2 ½ liters of water (about 10 cups of water). Next, add in the whole cloves and juice from 1 lemon. Cover and increase the heat to medium high. Bring to boil for 10 minutes. Add the spinach in batches. Then add the salt (about 1 tbsp.) and ⅔ cups of the epis. Stir well. Next, in a separate bowl prepare the dumplings. In a small bowl, add 1 cup of all-purpose flour and ½ cup of water. If the dough starts to stick to your hands, add more flour. Take a few pieces at a time and roll into a small log. Add the dumplings in the soup. Stir well to combine and cover. Reduce the heat to medium low and simmer for about 30 minutes; stirring occasionally. Once all the ingredients are cooked, serve, and enjoy.

Breakfast in the Caribbean isn’t just about the first meal of the day – it’s a cultural moment. It brings together indigenous roots, colonial history, African heritage and migrations from Asia and Europe. For example, in the dish ackee and saltfish you can trace West African fruit, European preserved cod, Jamaican local seasoning.

For travelers, sampling breakfast offers a unique window into how locals start their days – before the beach, before the excursions, before the tourist circuits. And for readers, these breakfasts can be anchors of home: familiar yet evolving, accessible yet deeply rooted. With breakfasts as diverse as the islands themselves, there’s a flavor for everyone.

Whether it’s a spicy chickpea “sandwich” in Trinidad, or a comforting mangú in the Dominican Republic, Caribbean mornings are full of culture, creativity, and bold tastes.