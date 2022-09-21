– Advertisement –

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the world is in big trouble during opening remarks to the General Assembly high-level general debate in New York.

“Our world is in big trouble. Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider. Challenges are spreading farther,” Guterres noted in his address on Tuesday.

“We need action across the board. Let’s have no illusions. We are in rough seas. A winter of global discontent is on the horizon,” the UN Secretary-General declared.

In this regard, he pointed to a raging cost-of-living crisis, crumbling trust and exploding inequalities.

However, Guterres lamented that the international community is not ready or willing to tackle the big dramatic challenges of our age.

And he told his audience that these crises threaten the very future of humanity and the fate of the planet.

He explained that overcoming those major challenges depended on cooperation.

“Let’s work as one, as a coalition of the world, as United Nations,” he urged while indicating that the world body was still capable of finding solutions.

Guterres observed that in a world teeming with turmoil, an image of promise and hope comes to mind in the ship – Brave Commander flying the United Nations flag.

“At its essence, this ship is a symbol of what we can accomplish when we act together. It is loaded with Ukrainian grain destined for the people of the Horn of Africa, millions of whom are on the edge of famine,” Guterres explained.

He disclosed that Brave Commander, guided by the parties to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, navigated through a war zone as part of an unprecedented comprehensive initiative to get more food and fertilizer out of Ukraine and the Russian Federation: to bring desperately needed relief to those in need; to calm commodity markets, secure future harvests, and lower prices for consumers everywhere.

“Some might call it a miracle on the sea. In truth, it is multilateral diplomacy in action,” the UN Secretary-General declared.

He said it was a testament to what cooperation can achieve.

