The United States and Mexico have announced a joint bid to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027, looking to build on their successful campaign to co-host the Men’s World Cup, alongside Canada, in 2026.

Football federations from the two nations announced the joint bid on Friday, competing with bids from other potential hosts such as Brazil and a trio of Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

“This is a pivotal time for women’s soccer,” said US Soccer President Parlow Cone. “The US and Mexico are in a unique position to host a World Cup that will leverage the same venues, infrastructure, and protocols used for the Men’s World Cup just a year prior.

“This will not only unlock the economic potential of women’s soccer, it will send a message to young players around the world that there is no limit to what they can achieve.”

The competition to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup follows a 2023 tournament that underscored both the rising popularity and remaining barriers facing women’s football.

Spain secured the victory in that competition, hosted by Australia and New Zealand and seen as an unprecedented success.

But a bright moment for women’s football was quickly soured after Luis Rubiales, the former head of Spain’s football association, forcibly kissed Spanish forward Jenni Hermoso while the team celebrated its victory.

The incident set off a wave of anger and FIFA announced a three-year ban for Rubiales in October.

The US is playing host to both the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America and the 2026 Men’s World Cup, which it will host along with Mexico and Canada.

The trio of Western European nations put in their bid to host the 2027 tournament earlier on Friday, and Brazil submitted its own bid last month.

“Extensive and detailed consultations between the three federations along with key stakeholders including central governments dates back to 2021,” the Dutch football federation (KNVB) said in a statement accompanying the European nations’ bid.

“This has led to alignment around the belief that our three countries are well placed to stage a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 of unparalleled quality and impact.”

South Africa initially submitted a bid to host in 2027, but withdrew last month.