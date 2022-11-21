– Advertisement –

The United States of America has donated additional disaster relief supplies to the Regional Security System (RSS), in an event coordinated by the U.S. Embassy in Barbados.

The supplies, which included seven tents, ten environmental control units and 300 bed sets, will be used in future disaster relief operations conducted by the RSS across the Caribbean.

U.S. Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Linda Taglialatela presented the supplies to Deputy Executive Director of the RSS Graham Archer at a handover ceremony at the RSS Headquarters at Paragon Base in Christ Church, Barbados.

This donation builds on the longstanding partnership between the United States and the RSS, not only in the area of disaster relief but in narcotics interdiction, organized crime investigations, and rule of law programs.

The United States remains committed to building and supporting regional resilience and is pleased that this donation will enable the RSS to continue its regional missions of natural disaster response.

SOURCE: U.S. Embassy Bridgetown.

