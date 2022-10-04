Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Michael Murray

The police are reporting that 14-year-old Michael Murray of Wynters Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, September 3, has returned home.

He is said to be in good health.

As usual, the police gave no detail of what actually occurred.

Murray was said to have been last seen in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew before he was reported missing at the Spanish Town Police Station.

