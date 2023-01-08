[Update: Saturday, January 7 at 8 am]

A St Lucy man is the island’s first homicide victim for 2023.

He is Ramon Tyrone Archer, 33 years, of Crab Hill St Lucy.

Archer was died following a shooting at Risk Road, Fitts Village, St James on Friday, January 6 around 7 pm.

Police spokesman acting inspector Rodney Inniss said residents reported hearing several gunshots in the area. Archer’s body was later discovered laying on the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Investigations are ongoing.

[Original posted: Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11 pm]

Fatal shooting at Fitts Village

Police are on the scene of a shooting at Fitts Village, St James.

Reports to Loop News are that there is a fatality, however attempts to police public relations have been futile up to publishing time.

The incident reportedly happened just after 7pm.

More details to come.