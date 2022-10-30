Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
UPDATE: Cop who died from crash in St Thomas identified

Cop dies from motor vehicle crash in St Thomas

Jamaica News
Loop News

The Police High Command has expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Constable Kemar Nelson, who was assigned to the Specialised Operations Branch of the force, who died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash in Morant Bay, St Thomas on Saturday, October 29.

In a release on Sunday, the police said reports from the Morant Bay police are that about 9:45 pm, Nelson was driving along the Morant Bay main road towards Seaforth when he allegedly attempted to overtake a vehicle, his car hit an embankment, and subsequently collided into a wall.

Nelson and three other occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead and the others were admitted for treatment.

The high command said the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Chaplaincy Branch and Welfare Department will be providing support to the family members, colleagues and friends of the late constable in this time of grief.

