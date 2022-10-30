Young woman gone missing in Portmore
Big Big Daddy looks best in Caymanas Park feature event
Burna Boy a no-show at Dominica World Creole Music Festival
Jamaican company secures first limestone shipment to US
UPDATE: Cop who died from crash in St Thomas identified
Cop dies from motor vehicle crash in St Thomas
WATCH: Police federation calls for tougher laws for obstructing cops
Bail extended for cop whose infant daughter died in his car
UK politicians demand probe into Liz Truss phone hack claim
South Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The Police High Command has expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Constable Kemar Nelson, who was assigned to the Specialised Operations Branch of the force, who died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash in Morant Bay, St Thomas on Saturday, October 29.
In a release on Sunday, the police said reports from the Morant Bay police are that about 9:45 pm, Nelson was driving along the Morant Bay main road towards Seaforth when he allegedly attempted to overtake a vehicle, his car hit an embankment, and subsequently collided into a wall.
Nelson and three other occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead and the others were admitted for treatment.
The high command said the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Chaplaincy Branch and Welfare Department will be providing support to the family members, colleagues and friends of the late constable in this time of grief.
More From
DPP says cops given basket to carry water in trying to bring across this message
A man who was shot dead on Tamarind Avenue in Kingston 10 on Wednesday has been identified as a businessman who was reported missing that same day.
He is 38-year-old Kamar Barrett, a caterer fr
A baton, holster, one Clarks shoe with a M16 magazine was also found during search of constable’s home
After three surgeries and seven years of fighting breast cancer, Donavan Chevannes is crediting God for bringing him this far in his fight against the disease that is a rarity in men.
The
Three onions and two carrot in a bag, young man not more than 12-y-o tries to earn
A high alert has been activated for 8-year-old Zayne Rhoden of East Chedwin, Greater Portmore, St. Catherine, who has been missing since Sunday, July 24.
A release from the Corporate Communication