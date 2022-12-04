UPDATE: Police identify homicide victim
[Update: 9 am]
The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Rohan Antonio Went of Dash Valley, St George.
[Original: Friday, December 2 at 8:47 pm]
Barbados has recorded another unnatural death.
This time, police are at a scene in Roger’s Quarry in Fairfield, Grazettes, St Michael where a large boulder has fallen onto the top of an excavator being operated by a man.
Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told the media at 8:30 pm, that the time of occurrence is unknown at this stage but reports indicate that this might have occurred earlier in the day.
