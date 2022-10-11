– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia continues to register COVID-19 cases daily, while the Ministry of Health has disclosed that people are reluctant to get tested.

As a result, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George has indicated that the Ministry estimates that registered disease cases are under-reported.

Belmar-George spoke on Tuesday while providing an update on COVID-19, Monkey Pox & Hand, Foot, And Mouth disease.

Her complete statement appears below:

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –