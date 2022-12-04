Bonnie honoured with Barbados Service Star
[Update: 5:11 pm]
The man who was fatally shot at Westbury, St Michael this morning has been identified as 33-year-old Jabari Danko Mienolty Yarde of 1st Avenue, Pioneer Road, Bush Hall, St Michael.
[Original published: Saturday, December 3 at 11:08 am]
Man shot dead around 7am
Police are conducting investigations into the latest homicide, which occurred today, Saturday, December 3, in Westbury, St Michael.
The fatal shooting has left one male victim dead at the scene.
Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss confirmed the latest killing and said it reportedly happened around 7am, this morning.
Investigations into the matter are continuing.
