Update: 6:46pm, October 24

One man has been left with gunshot wounds after the Salmond shooting.

Police Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Innis told the media, a report of a shooting incident was reported to the Police Operations Control Room about 4:35 pm on Monday, October 24, 2022.

The incident occurred at Salmond, St Lucy.

The victim is 30 years old man snd he was reportedly shot twice. He was transported for medical attention.

Investigations ongoing.

[Original story: 6pm, October 24]

Police have confirmed a shooting incident in St Lucy.

Reports to Loop News are that several loud explosions were heard in Salmond after 5pm.

More details to come.

This is a developing story.