Amelia and Jamelia McDonald, the twin sisters of Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13, who were reported missing earlier this week, are back home.

Their grandmother told Loop News that the girls, who went missing from their home on January 9, are safe. They were reportedly found the next day.

“All I can say, they are found alive, taken to the doctor, can’t say much at this time, thank you,” she texted in response to calls made to a number she had listed to be contacted in case anyone saw the girls after an Ananda Alert was activated.

The Hunts Bay police had appealed for the public’s help to find the missing twins on Monday.