“Some of the police just issuing out the [traffic] tickets as if a pick we pick up the money off the ground fi pay them,” was the claim of one transport operator who was among bus and taxi operators who withdrew their services in sections of the Corporate Area on Monday.

The protesting transport operators ply the Lawrence Tavern and Stony Hill routes in St Andrew to Half-Way-Tree and downtown Kingston.

The bus and taxi operators gathered in Half-Way-Tree on Monday, calling for a traffic ticket amnesty and threatening to continue their protest all week, which will impact commuters’ ability to move around.

Watch the video to hear why the aggrieved transport operators are taking a stand.