File photo: Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, addressing the media at a press conference at AGLA Building, Port of Spain.

ATTORNEY General Reginald Armour vowed to bring a bill this parliamentary year to change the retirement age from the current 60 to 65 years old, he said in the Senate budget debate on Friday.

While the Government’s official website still displays an undated article quoting Finance Minister Colm Imbert as having denied any plans to raise the retirement age, in his budget speech he had hinted at a rise by saying a higher retirement age already existed in Jamaica and Barbados. Repeated auditor’s reports for the National Insurance Board (NIB) had spoken of a shrinking pool of contributors alongside more claimants.

Armour also promised an amendment to the Firearms Bill to let prison officers carry guns off-duty. Also lined up is a bill to address the repatriation of the wives and children of men who had left TT to fight for ISIS in the Middle East.

Armour also promised a bill to expunge the criminal records of minor offenders who have successfully undergone a rehabilitation process, so they don’t have to carry such a stigma for their lifetime. Parole and probation will also be addressed, he said.

New laws, the AG said, will also facilitate police sting operations and amend wire-tapping legislation, the Interception of Communications Act. However a new bill, already on the order paper, will allow the polygraph testing, drug testing and biometric testing of members of the protective services.