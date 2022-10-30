News

Michelle Bruce, mother of Ruben Subar, one of the two men shot dead at the carpark of a bar in St Helena on Sunday morning, speaks to Newsday through a window of her shop in Oropune Village, Piarco, on Sunday. – SUREASH CHOLAI

Michelle Bruce says, while she is not surprised by the murder of her son Ruben Subar, she insists he did not deserve to die the way that he did, and is calling on other parents to pray for their children while being honest about their flaws.

Subar, 27 and his friend Akil Nesbit, 36, were shot dead near a bar on the Caroni South Bank Road early on Sunday morning.

Caroni police were on patrol in the area at around 4.10 am when they heard gunshots and saw people running.

The officers went to the car park of a nearby bar and saw Nesbit’s body in the driver’s seat of a white Toyota Corolla and Subar’s body on the ground outside the car.

A third man was found bleeding in the back seat of the car. He was later taken to hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Crime scene investigators found 20 spent shells at the scene.

Newsday visited the family’s Oropune Village, Piarco, home on Sunday and spoke with his mother who said her son could be difficult.

Two men were killed and a third injured at a shooting in the carpark of this St Helena bar on Sunday morning. – SUREASH CHOLAI

She said despite repeated warnings from herself and other family members, Subar continued to be troublesome.

“I’m not saying my child is a good child, because at the end of the day I’m coming out plain, he does cuss me.

“He used to tell me to mind my business, he’s a big man.

“I have ten children and I talk to all of them and he’s the only child that didn’t listen.

“I’m not like some mothers who would lie and say ‘My son is a good boy,’ I’m not doing that.

“I know what my son did and I tell all of my children: if you do wrong, you all have to pay the price.

“My children might vex I’m saying it but I’m being honest with myself.”

Bruce said it was important for parents to continue to work with their children and guide them, despite their problems, and urged families to do their best.

She also said, while parents had a responsibility to help their children, they should not try to hide their wrongdoings.

“I can tell them to continue praying for your children, but when your children are doing wrong don’t lie; be truthful and honest because God doesn’t like liars.

“I’m not hiding my children and, as a mother, you shouldn’t hide your children’s ways because God knows and sees everything.”

Recalling her last interaction with Subar on Saturday evening, Bruce said her last words to him were “Go with God.”

She also said that while she was upset over the murders, she left retribution in God’s hands and was confident he would ensure justice was done.

Acknowledging that the murder toll for the year had already crossed 500, Bruce said she was disappointed in the spate of violence and hoped people would live better with each other.

Newsday visited the bar where the shooting happened on the Caroni South Bank Road but it remained closed.

Another bar owner in the area said he was shaken by the murders and felt it was an example that crime could happen anywhere without warning.

He said he knew the owner of the bar where the shooting happened and felt bad for him.

“I wish I could close down my business now but I don’t have a choice I’m owing the bank.

“Between you and I, it (the crime) sickening.

“I am sorry for what happened by him, because yesterday was for him, who knows, the next day it might be by me.”

The man said he had been living in the community for over 20 years and said it was not known to have a lot of crime in the past.

He said there were concerns that an upsurge in crime could lead to a decline in business for bars and restaurants.

“We’re in the same business and when something like that happens, it’s a bad image for the business.

“Now people won’t want to come out now at night because they’re afraid and that is where the trouble will start so as the saying goes what you don’t like for yourself don’t wish it for anyone else.”

Police have not yet established a motive for Subar and Nesbit’s murder.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.

