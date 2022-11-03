News

Koon-Koon family tight lip over the latest killing of another relative that was shot dead after visiting a grave site of a family member on All Souls Night,

Tacarigua Public Cemetery, Crown Street, Tacarigua.

Thursday 3rd November 2022. – Photo by Roger Jacob

A 51-year-old Malabar man was shot and killed while visiting his son’s grave on Wednesday night.

Police said Maurice Sylvester Koon Koon went to the Crown Street, Tacarigua Cemetery at around 8.55 pm with other relatives to light candles for his sons Meakale and Dominic.

Police said a man wearing a red hat and black mask shot the elder Koon Koon several times and ran away.

Police said Koon Koon collapsed on the grave of his son Meakale.

Koon-Koon family tight lip over the latest killing of another relative that was shot dead after visiting a grave site of a family member on All Souls Night,Tacarigua Public Cemetery, Crown Street, Tacarigua.Thursday 3rd November 2022. – Photo by Roger Jacob

A seven-year-old boy was also hit by a bullet in the left foot and was taken to hospital by a relative.

Arouca police and homicide investigators visited the cemetery and declared Koon Koon dead.

Crime scene investigators found seven spent shells.

Newsday tried to speak with Koon Koon’s relatives at the Forensic Science Centre, St James and at their Malabar home on Thursday but they declined to comment.

Investigators suspect Koon Koon was killed over a land dispute.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.