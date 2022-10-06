News

The Met Office says there is “a severe risk to public safety, livelihood and property.” It issued an updated orange-level riverine alert at 6.55 this morning.

Shortly before 7 am the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government issued a list of river level capacities. The hishst was tat El Carmen (Caroni River) at 101 per cent. (See full list below)

As a result, the Education Ministry has said all schools will be closed today. UWI said last night that all classes on Thursday and Friday will take place via Zoom and not on campus.

The Met Office said the continuous rainfall overnight had pushed major watercourses to critical thresholds, and some may be close to overspilling or already doing so.

In addition, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue.

This, along with spring tides, it said, could keep river levels elevated. Even smaller watercourses in both Trinidad and Tobago were now unusually full and could burst their banks if the rain continues.

The riverine alert was first issued at 5.03 pm on Wednesday, updated at 6.55 am on Thursday and extends until 5 pm on Friday, October 7.

The general yellow-level weather alert remains in effect until noon on Friday.

The Met Office said although the axis of the tropical wave causing it is now west of TT,rain and/or showers are still expected.

There is a high (70 per cent) chance of occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms that could produce rainfall over 25mm, along with gusty winds.It also warned of street/flash flooding and ponding in heavy rain, as well as landslips in areas prone to them.

River level capacity:Issued by the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government at 6.50am on October 6

El Carmen (Caroni River) 101%North Oropouche (Toco Road) 85%Caroni (Bamboo Settlement 3) 76%South Oropouche 67%Arouca 55%Caparo 47%Aripo 27%

What to do:

People are advised not to wade or drive through flood waters.

Those with loose outdoor items and livestock should secure them.

The public should monitor weather conditions and river levels.

More information can be found at: www.metoffice.gov.tt; www.odpm.gov.tt

This is the original version of this story, published shortly before 8am on October 6:

