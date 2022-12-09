Hundreds of fitness enthusiasts turned out for the UPP Fitness Jam on 8th December, 2022.

This fun, cultural experience, brought the community together to focus on the importance of health and wellness. Participants including infants to octogenarians, ventured on the 5K fitness journey, from Pensioners’ Beach to Multipurpose Center and back.

Most participants donned their white Fitness Jam T-shirts and stretched, strolled, jogged and jammed to the sounds of an impressive entertainment line-up that included King Menace, DJs Ruthless, Miguel and Snypa, all powered by Young Jugglaz Sounds.

According to UPP Political Leader, Harold Lovell, the Fitness Jam was a huge success. “The UPP will ignite a fitness revolution to make health and wellness a national priority.

The Party will present a number of programs that focus on personal health and wellbeing in its manifesto,” he said.

“A healthy nation leads to a stronger economy as healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.

Keeping people well and out of hospital, will deliver benefits to not only individuals, but to our entire health system,” the UPP Political Leader added.

Lovell believes that wellness is a personal and professional responsibility and he encourages his team to incorporate more wellness activities into their daily routines, as the Party enters the homestretch of the election campaign.

The Fitness Jam ended with a Cool Down and Meditative Bonfire Session, followed by an After Party at Barefoot Bar.

