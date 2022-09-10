The Political Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) is calling for clarification and also challenging the Gaston Browne Administration to prove that taxes on flour have, in fact, been eliminated.

According to this week’s Cabinet Notes, the Executive is reiterating that taxes on flour have been eliminated in order to keep bread at a very low and stable price.

However, Harold Lovell says he is not aware of the duty on flour being removed. Therefore, he is asking the Administration to say exactly which taxes have been eliminated from the commodity, given that it was never subject to the Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST).The last time he checked, Lovell says, the tariff on flour had been the same for weeks.

The Political Leader says a UPP Administration will remove the Customs duty on certain food items and lower the rate on others.

And he has asked the sitting administration, several times, to consider doing this to reduce the burden on residents during this difficult economic period.

Already, Lovell notes, rising prices have resulted in shrink-flation – a situation in which consumers are getting less of a product for the same or even more money.

In the meantime, the Cabinet Notes remind the public that “bread is a major contributor to NCDs (Non-Communicable Diseases) when eaten in high quantities.”

Therefore, it is warning against the over-consumption of this food item.

