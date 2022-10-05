The United Progressive Party (UPP) is supporting the rights of Antiguans and Barbudans living in the Diaspora to return home to participate in the country’s electoral process.

During a town hall meeting in New York on Monday night, October 3, Harold Lovell, UPP Political Leader, gave the commitment that he would help streamline the voter-registration process for nationals abroad.

“We will put the structures in place to facilitate the Diaspora in coming back home to vote,” he says.

Further, he promises to simplify the process for them to take advantage of investment opportunities and home ownership, as well.

“When we are masters of our own destiny, we strive to become ambassadors of our country, because we recognize that we are no longer doing it for other people but for ourselves,” Lovell says.

Meanwhile, Antiguan and Barbudan nationals in New York and surrounding areas got an opportunity to engage with the members of the UPP team on the final leg of the Diaspora Roadshow throughout the United States.

In addition to promises to establish a Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, Lovell says the Consulate Office will be reinstalled to serve the needs of nationals in the northeast region of the USA.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP