News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. July 21, 2025: The Trump administration has launched deportation proceedings against a group of U.S. legal permanent residents accused of supporting a designated Haitian terrorist organization, in a move officials say reflects growing concerns over regional instability and the role of diaspora networks in transnational crime.

A Haitian National Police officer (L) patrols in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on July 17, 2025. More than 3,000 people have died amid escalating gang violence in Haiti since the beginning of the year, the United Nations said on July 11, 2025. Haiti is the poorest country in the Western hemisphere with swathes of the country under the control of rival armed gangs who carry out murders, rapes and kidnappings. The 500,000-strong Haitian community in the United States is also in an a state of fear and unease as the Trump administration pushes to deport those who fled to the US after the 2010 earthquake. After cancelling an extension of the protective status granted to 520,000 of Clarens’s countrymen to February 2026, US President Donald Trump definitively cancelled it in June. (Photo by Clarens SIFFROY / AFP) (Photo by CLARENS SIFFROY/AFP via Getty Images)

In a statement released Monday, the US State Department said individuals with lawful permanent residency status in the United States have been determined to have supported or collaborated with members of Viv Ansanm, a Haitian group the U.S. has formally classified as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

“Viv Ansanm is a driver of the violence and criminality in Haiti contributing to the island’s instability,” the department said. “The United States will not allow individuals to enjoy the benefits of legal status in our country while they are facilitating the actions of violent organizations.”

The announcement grants the Department of Homeland Security the authority to initiate deportation proceedings under Section 237(a)(4)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows for the removal of permanent residents whose presence is deemed contrary to U.S. foreign policy interests.

Though the exact number and identities of those facing removal were not disclosed, the action marks a rare instance of deportation based specifically on foreign policy grounds tied to terrorism designations. The administration has not released evidence of direct criminal acts committed on U.S. soil, but maintains that affiliation and support alone are sufficient grounds for removal.

The move follows a broader effort by U.S. authorities to crack down on international gang networks and illicit financing channels with ties to Caribbean criminal organizations. Viv Ansanm, which translates to “We Live Together,” has been linked to numerous acts of political violence, kidnapping, and drug trafficking that have paralyzed sections of Port-au-Prince and overwhelmed Haitian police forces in recent years.

While U.S. officials emphasized the foreign policy rationale for the action, legal experts say such deportations may trigger court challenges, particularly where First Amendment or due process protections are cited.

The announcement comes on the heels of the arrest last week of influential Haitian businessman and controversial political powerbroker, Pierre Reginald Boulos. He is being detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to immigration court records and sources familiar with the arrest.

Boulos, an American-born entrepreneur and physician who exercised his influence through connections with top State Department officials and vocal criticism of Haitian presidents and politicians, is being held on immigration violations in Miami after being arrested by ICE agents at his home in Palm Beach. The arrest reportedly took place on Thursday. To date, Boulos is the most high-profile Haitian to be detained by the Trump administration, which in recent months has tried to shorten the deportation protections and work permits for over a half million Haitians temporarily in the United States.

The decision also places new scrutiny on U.S.-Haiti relations at a time when Washington has pledged increased aid and regional coordination to stabilize the crisis-ridden Caribbean nation. Just last month, the U.S. reaffirmed support for Kenya-led security operations in Haiti and unveiled new sanctions against gang leaders involved in arms trafficking.

Advocates in the Haitian-American community, while broadly supportive of law enforcement efforts to root out criminality, urged caution in applying such sweeping deportation measures.

As of Monday, the Department of Homeland Security has not publicly commented on the timeline for removals or whether legal counsel has been appointed for those affected.

The case is likely to spark debate in the lead-up to the 2026 election season, as immigration, terrorism, and U.S. involvement in Caribbean affairs remain politically charged flashpoints.