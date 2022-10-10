News

The US Embassy in Port of Spain. –

ANDREW GIOANNETTI

THE US Embassy has partly explained its latest travel advisory for citizens visiting Trinidad and Tobago, saying the update was “due to a change in health restrictions for covid19,” and that the advisories “do not target specific countries.”

The embassy did not say which specific changes prompted the update.

However, the security and safety aspects of the advisory, it noted, had not changed.

“Each country is assigned an overall Travel Advisory Level from one to four,” the US Embassy wrote.

“The Department’s Travel Advisory levels are based on established risk indicators such as health, crime, terrorism, kidnapping or hostage taking, civil unrest, natural disasters, and other potential risks.

“Each country’s level is based on an assessment of domestic conditions that might affect the welfare or safety of US citizens.”

It said the advisories are updated when any change is made to the advisory and are also updated when the advisory is lowered.

“The Department of State has no greater responsibility than the safety and security of US citizens overseas.

“We are committed to providing US citizens with the most up-to-date, fact-based, accurate, and transparent information to keep US citizens informed when they are abroad.”

Last week, the US State Department updated its travel advisory, warning Americans to stay out of Port of Spain by issuing a Level 4 warning (do not travel) with specific areas in and around the capital identified.

“Violence and shootings occur regularly in some areas of Port of Spain,” it read.

“US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to the following areas: Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queens Park Savannah.

“After dark, US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to downtown Port of Spain, Fort George overlook, and all beaches.”

It maintained a Level 2 advisory (exercise extreme caution) to the wider country.

“Violent crime, such as murder, robbery, assault, sexual assault, home invasion, and kidnapping, is common,” it said of TT.

“Gang activity, such as narcotics trafficking, is common. A significant portion of violent crime is gang-related.

“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas.”

‘No limit to his uselessness’

Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal issued a statement on Saturday, once again chastising National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, saying he has proven there “is simply no limit to his incompetence and uselessness,” after Hinds “played down” the US advisory.

“Digging into the bottomless pit of his abundant ineptitude, the Minister has flippantly dismissed the US’ stern caution to its citizens,” Moonilal said.

“As far as the callous Mr Hinds is concerned, crime exists in all societies and, therefore, there is no need for distress or remedial measures.”

Moonilal said Hinds’ response “offers no comfort to a society overrun with blood and mayhem.

“While TT is one of the most murderous small States in the world, the Minister implied that the crime epidemic is being controlled.

“Also alarming is his playing down the persistent threat of terrorism, as identified by repeated US reports.”

Moonilal noted that the US warning for citizens to stay away from the capital comes “even as the Rowley Government is promoting tourism and foreign investments as viable growth sectors.”

He said the US State Department should be assured “that the besieged people of TT treat crime and terrorism with much more seriousness and urgency than our authorities.”

Moonilal’s comments came following Hinds’ response to the advisory in which he expressed scepticism about this country’s vulnerability to a terrorist attack in comparison to most other countries.

He said, “We have had little bombings about the place. Unfortunately someone lost a leg…and we haven’t had that experience.

Hinds said he was “a bit taken aback with this major focus on terrorism, bearing in mind that terrorism is an opportunist activity and wherever they get an opportunity to do something they do it anywhere in the world… In that sense, TT is not as vulnerable as every other country anywhere in this world.”

However, he added, “We continue to do our work; we continue to collaborate with our friends – the United States of America, other international partners and other international agencies, and it is a work in progress,” he said