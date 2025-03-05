By Dr. Isaac Newton

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. March 5, 2025: Years ago, in a leadership course at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, our professor made a striking remark: “The U.S. has no permanent friends, only permanent interests.” This statement ignited a spirited debate among international students and Americans as we explored how global powers balance ethics and pragmatism in shaping alliances, economic policies, and security strategies. Today, as the U.S. navigates the complexities of the Russia-Ukraine war, this principle remains as relevant as ever. How can America protect its strategic interests while avoiding a deeper global conflict, maintaining European alliances, and preventing the rise of a new Cold War?

Volunteers from the Ukrainian organization ‘Platsdarm’ collect and transport the bodies of deceased Russian soldiers from combat positions as part of the efforts to identity of the dead bodies of Russian soldiers, which will later be sent to Russia to be handed over to their families, at an undetermined location in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

With President Trump pushing for a swift resolution, the U.S. faces a high-stakes balancing act. Ukraine demands security guarantees before any peace treaty, European nations stand firm in their support, and Russia remains adamant – no NATO presence near its borders. America’s hesitation to commit further military resources may be an attempt to prevent World War III, but it also signals a shift in how great powers negotiate peace. A creative alternative could involve a neutral peacekeeping force, composed of non-NATO nations, operating under UN supervision. This would ease Russia’s security concerns while providing Ukraine with a protective buffer. Simultaneously, the U.S. could lead an economic stabilization plan, reinforcing Ukraine’s sovereignty not just militarily, but through financial investment and infrastructure rebuilding.

For the Caribbean, this shifting geopolitical landscape has profound consequences. Small island states depend on global stability to sustain trade, tourism, and economic development. A prolonged conflict weakens international markets, disrupts supply chains, and diverts diplomatic attention from urgent regional issues such as climate change and sustainable development. More critically, Caribbean nations—longstanding advocates for peace—must speak courageously in their diplomatic stance. Condemning aggression while maintaining relationships with all major powers is a delicate act, requiring astute negotiation and strategic partnerships that safeguard long-term national and regional interests.

Yet, within this global uncertainty lies an opportunity for the Caribbean to redefine its role. By championing diplomacy, supporting conflict resolution through international legal frameworks, and forging economic alliances that build resilience, small states can carve out a meaningful space in global governance. The region’s history of non-alignment and peace advocacy uniquely positions it as a bridge in international dialogue, ensuring that powerful nations recognize the value of just, sustainable, and inclusive peace agreements. The challenge is leveraging diplomatic capital without being drawn into the power struggles of larger nations.

At its core, the Russia-Ukraine conflict extends far beyond borders and military tactics. It also reflects the recalibration of global power and the evolving nature of alliances. The U.S. is walking a diplomatic tightrope, safeguarding its interests while redefining its relationships with both Russia and its European allies. Meanwhile, the Caribbean and other small nations must navigate this shifting world order with foresight, reinforcing their roles as advocates of peace, stability, and global cooperation.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Isaac Newton is a global strategist, change management consultant, and leadership scholar with deep expertise in international affairs. A Harvard, Princeton, and Columbia-trained professional, he is passionate about empowering small states as champions of peace, justice, and inclusive diplomacy.