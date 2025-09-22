By News Americas Staff

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Sept. 22, 2025: The United States and Kenya are intensifying calls for global action on Haiti’s security crisis, urging the United Nations to approve a new Gang Suppression Force, (GSF) and support office before the current Multinational Security Support (MSS), mandate expires on October 2, 2025.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Kenyan President William Ruto led a high-level meeting on Haiti during the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week today, rallying more than 30 nations to back a proposed UN resolution that would dramatically scale up international security operations.

People attend funeral ceremony of four Haitian police officers, two of them killed by armed gangs in Kenscoff, and the two SWAT officers by a drone kamikaze explodes on the SWAT base in Kenscoff, at the National Police Academy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on September 06, 2025. (Photo by Guerinault Louis/Anadolu via Getty Images)

If adopted, the resolution would establish a UN Support Office for Haiti, (UNSOH) and authorize a GSF with more than 5,500 personnel — five times the size of the current MSS mission. The force would operate under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, empowering it to target gang networks, secure key infrastructure, and restore territorial control to the Haitian state.

“This is Haiti’s hour of need,” Landau said, warning that gangs continue to terrorize Port-au-Prince, extort communities, and recruit children. He stressed that while Haiti must ultimately lead its own recovery, the international community cannot allow the mission to run out of time or resources.

“Our proposed resolution would address Haiti’s immediate security challenges, but we must also not ignore the long-term recovery of Haiti,” he added. “The era of impunity is over for individuals promoting violence and undermining the country’s stability and governance. The United States has already taken decisive action to support restoring democratic governance, but we are not done. We welcome others to join these efforts.”

Sanctions on Former Haitian Officials

In a parallel move aimed at ending impunity, the U.S. State Department announced public designations against two former Haitian lawmakers – Arnel Belizaire, a former member of the Haitian Chamber of Deputies, and Antonio Chéramy, a former senator.

Both men, according to the Department of State, abused their positions by interfering with public processes, further destabilizing Haiti’s fragile democratic institutions. The designations bar them and their immediate family members from entering the United States.

Washington said these steps are part of a wider effort to hold corrupt actors accountable while supporting Haiti’s path back to elected governance.

Regional & Global Support Building

All 32 member states of the Organization of American States (OAS) have signed a joint statement backing the call for the GSF and UNSOH. The United States and Panama introduced the Security Council resolution, which still faces potential opposition from some members but enjoys what Landau described as “overwhelming support.”

Kenya, which has led the MSS mission since its launch, has been praised for its contributions and sacrifices, including the loss of three Kenyan personnel in Haiti.

Urgency For Action

Security experts warn that without immediate reinforcement, Haiti risks further descent into lawlessness that could destabilize the wider Caribbean region.

“The time for action is now,” Landau told delegates. “The people of Haiti cannot wait.”

The U.S. is also calling on other UN member states to step up funding and resources, saying Washington cannot shoulder the financial burden alone. Between April 1 and June 30, 2025, at least 1,520 people were killed and 609 injured in armed violence, primarily in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area, followed by Artibonite and Centre. In addition, there were at least 185 kidnappings and 628 victims of sexual violence, UN data days. So far this year, some 50 cops have been murdered.