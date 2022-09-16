US restaurant worker foils alleged carjacking attempt
Campion College student drowns at school
Manning Cup: Burkett scores hat-trick as George’s rout Meadowbrook
Rocky Meade declines Cabinet Secretary appointment amid controversy
MOTM: Usain Bolt, ETH, SAINT models owned NYFW
95 new COVID cases amid 17.9% positivity rate
Jamaican sniper Lee Boyd Malvo denied parole in the US
Jamaican uses bogus documents to get benefits in the US
Works of the late Dr Boxer finds new home at the National Gallery
Jamaica Chamber of Commerce cites serious ‘congestion issues’ at ports
Chick-fil-A Worker Who Foiled Alleged Carjacking Attempt (Video: Credit: Molly Kelner via Storyful via AP)
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has praised the courage of a Chick-fil-A worker in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, US, who they said came to the aid of a woman with a baby to foil an alleged carjacking attempt on Wednesday.
In a video by Molly Kelner, the worker, Mykel Gordon, can be seen wrestling the suspect, in a gray T-shirt, as the woman stands by holding the child.
A bystander then shouts: “She had a baby in her hands, how dare you! How dare you scare her like that!”
Kelner told Storyful that the suspect was escorted out of the Chick-fil-A “by a manager”. She said he then “turned around and started running toward this woman right after he was kicked out.”
She said he tried to get her car keys, but “wasn’t trying to hit her”.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old William Branch had been charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery.
They saluted the bravery of the employee in a Facebook post, where they also thanked Kelner for providing the footage.
More From
Jamaican sprinting legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah turned to modelling by taking the catwalk for Puma during New York Fashion Week.
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah in an Inst
A success story of the former St John Bosco Boys’ Home in Manchester
World 200m champion Shericka Jackson could only manage fifth place in the women’s 100m at the Gala dei Castelli, this season’s final World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, in
…20 years after terrorising DC area
Slams critics of New Firearms Act
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has indicated that “out of fairness and equity”, a gun amnesty will be implemented for a short period of time, due to the increased penalties under the new Firearms (Proh