News Americas, New York, NY, November 27, 2024: The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, (OFAC), has imposed sanctions on 21 senior Venezuelan officials aligned with Nicolás Maduro in response to post-election repression and human rights violations. These individuals, including military and cabinet-level figures, are accused of undermining democracy after the July 28 presidential election, where the majority of Venezuelans elected Edmundo González Urrutia as president, a result rejected by Maduro’s regime.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez (C), First Vice President Pedro Infante (L), and Second Vice President America Perez vote during a session to debate the “Liberator Simon Bolivar” law against the US “blockade” at the National Assembly in Caracas on November 26, 2024. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

The sanctions, issued under Executive Order (E.O.) 13692, target individuals complicit in Maduro’s crackdown on civil society, including arbitrary arrests, suppression of peaceful protests, and an unjustified arrest warrant for González Urrutia, who has since fled the country.

“Maduro and his representatives’ repressive actions in the wake of the Venezuelan presidential election are a desperate attempt to silence the voices of its citizens,” said Bradley T. Smith, Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. “The United States will continue to shine a light on those who seek to use violence and intimidation to undermine democratic governance.”

The U.S. State Department has also introduced new visa restrictions under Presidential Proclamation 9931, identifying nearly 2,000 individuals for undermining democracy or violating human rights.

Key Sanctions Targets

The sanctioned officials include members of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), National Police (BNP), National Intelligence Service (SEBIN), and Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM). These entities played central roles in repressing dissent and arbitrarily detaining opposition supporters.

Notable individuals targeted include:

Dilio Guillermo Rodríguez Díaz , GNB Capital REDI Commander, linked to violent crackdowns.

, GNB Capital REDI Commander, linked to violent crackdowns. Carlos Eduardo Aigster Villamizar , GNB Commander for Miranda State, involved in arbitrary detentions.

, GNB Commander for Miranda State, involved in arbitrary detentions. Ruben Dario Santiago Servigna , BNP Brigadier General, overseeing electoral security operations.

, BNP Brigadier General, overseeing electoral security operations. Alexis José Rodríguez Cabello, SEBIN Director, known for harassing journalists and activists.

Additionally, key figures in Maduro’s cabinet, including ministers and vice-ministers, were sanctioned for facilitating electoral fraud and repressing dissent.

Sanctions Implications

The sanctions block all property and interests of the designated individuals within U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit U.S. persons from conducting transactions with them. Financial institutions engaging with these individuals may face enforcement actions. OFAC emphasized that the ultimate goal of the sanctions is to encourage a change in behavior, not punishment.

These actions reinforce the U.S. government’s commitment to holding Maduro’s regime accountable and supporting Venezuelans’ pursuit of democracy and human rights.