News Americas, New York, NY, September 12, 2024: The United States has intensified its stance on Venezuela, imposing new sanctions and visa restrictions in response to alleged electoral fraud and repression by Nicolás Maduro’s government following the disputed July 28th presidential election.

The president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez (C), speaks during a session at the National Assembly in Caracas on September 11, 2024. Venezuelan head of parliament, Jorge Rodriguez, proposed that the National Assembly adopt a resolution urging President Nicolas Maduro, whose re-election is being contested by the opposition, to “sever all relations” with Spain, where the opposition candidate has found asylum. (Photo by PEDRO RANCES MATTEY/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. State Department officials today underscored their concern over the erosion of democratic processes in Venezuela and their commitment to supporting the Venezuelan people in their fight for a more democratic future.

In a series of announcements, the U.S. government unveiled two key actions to hold Maduro’s regime accountable. The U.S. Department of Treasury has sanctioned 16 officials, including leaders of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) and Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ), for obstructing a transparent electoral process. These sanctions target individuals responsible for falsifying election results and repressing political opposition through intimidation, detentions, and censorship.

Additionally, the Department of State has imposed visa restrictions on a significant number of Maduro-aligned officials who played a role in undermining the election. These officials were also implicated in the politically motivated arrest warrant for Edmundo González Urrutia, the opposition candidate who is widely believed to have won the July 28th election. González Urrutia was forced to flee to Spain for his safety.

In a joint effort with international allies, the U.S. also condemned the actions of the Venezuelan government. At the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the U.S., alongside Panama and more than 30 countries, reiterated their call for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela. The Organization of American States (OAS) has also passed a resolution urging transparency and electoral integrity, while regional governments continue to press for greater accountability.

These actions are part of a broader U.S. effort to sanction over 140 Venezuelan individuals and nearly 100 entities involved in corruption and human rights violations. The U.S. has also seized assets linked to Maduro, including a recent aircraft confiscated in the Dominican Republic, and imposed visa restrictions on nearly 2,000 individuals.

The United States says it remains resolute in working with its partners worldwide to ensure Maduro’s regime is held accountable and to support the Venezuelan people in their pursuit of a democratic future.