News Americas, New York, NY, March 26, 2025: News Americas, New York, NY, March 26, 2025: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrapped up a high-level visit to Jamaica today, underscoring the United States’ commitment to strengthening ties with one of its most steadfast partners in the Caribbean. Standing alongside Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness at a press conference, Rubio emphasized the deep-rooted connection between the two nations, stating, “The ties between the people of the United States and Jamaica don’t need to be explained — they’re incredibly strong.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness during a joint press conference, in Kingston, Jamaica, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by NATHAN HOWARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Secretary noted that between 800,000 and 1 million Jamaicans call the U.S. home, including many in his own home state of Florida. “We want to continue to build on that,” he said, while highlighting opportunities for expanded trade, manufacturing, and investment across the region.

Rubio identified Jamaica as a prime candidate for increased manufacturing relocation, saying it “makes more sense to have more manufacturing relocated to our hemisphere,” and emphasized America’s interest in exporting liquified natural gas (LNG) to the Caribbean. He also pointed to American aid helping Jamaica build the capacity needed to address security concerns and create sustainable economic opportunities.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, signs a guest book in Kingston, Jamaica, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by NATHAN HOWARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’re not getting out of the aid business,” Rubio affirmed. “But we want to provide aid that is strategically aligned with our foreign partners.”

In that spirit, Rubio announced U.S. support for initiatives such as the Joint Operations for the Logistics and Technology (JOLT) Fusion Center, which aims to tackle lottery scamming and cyber-enabled crime. He also revealed plans to provide synthetic detection equipment for Jamaica’s forensic labs and software — including night vision technology — to aid in gang suppression efforts.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is greeted by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in Kingston, Jamaica, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by NATHAN HOWARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As part of the security-focused discussions, Rubio acknowledged the transnational nature of crime, including illegal gun trafficking and the growing influence of non-governmental criminal organizations. “We have to talk about security,” he stated. “It’s amazing how many of the threats are now coming from non-state criminal organizations.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and local delegations, in Kingston, Jamaica, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by NATHAN HOWARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Turning to regional concerns, Rubio cited the crisis in Haiti, stressing the need to stem the flow of illegal firearms — many originating in the U.S. — and to support efforts that strengthen Caribbean states’ capacity to manage their own security.

On the question of foreign aid reform, Rubio stressed that U.S. assistance should “create opportunities to attract investment, trade, and build domestic intelligence capabilities.” He praised Jamaica as a “great partner,” adding, “We will work closer than ever before.”

Responding to a reporter from Nationwide News Network about the Cuban medical program, Rubio criticized what he called “forced labor” by the Cuban government. “The Cuban regime takes away their passports, determines how much they’re paid, and uses them as pawns,” Rubio said. “It’s trafficking in labor, and it’s egregious. While that may not be the case in Jamaica, we can’t support that system.”

Rubio also addressed concerns about U.S. immigration enforcement and residency status raised by a journalist from Radio Jamaica, making it clear that legal residents like green card holders have nothing to fear. “If you’re a green card holder and not involved in violence or criminal activity, you’re fine,” he said. However, he emphasized strict enforcement against individuals who misuse their visa status or engage in extremist behavior.

On Chinese investments in the Caribbean, Rubio explained that the U.S. does not oppose development but warned of “predatory practices.” He said China often “brings their own workers, doesn’t hire locals, and attaches loans that can’t be repaid,” which leaves nations vulnerable to long-term debt traps.

“We want countries that work with and partner with us — that leads to positive results,” Rubio concluded. “I can think of no better friend in the Caribbean than Jamaica.”

Rubio’s visit sets the stage for deeper collaboration between Washington and Kingston, particularly in areas of security, energy, economic development, and immigration policy. “They want a hand up, not a handout,” Rubio said. “Our goal is to restructure how we do foreign aid — with purpose and partnership.”

Rubio is also set to meet one-on-one with the prime ministers of Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago in Jamaica and the head of Haiti’s transitional council.

From Jamaica, Secretary Rubio will head to Guyana, which is on track this year to become the world’s largest per capita oil producer, surpassing both Qatar and Kuwait. Widely regarded as one of the greatest offshore energy success stories in recent years, Guyana is now a central focus for U.S. strategic cooperation.

Rubio is expected to emphasize the importance of Guyana’s security, particularly in light of threats from neighboring Venezuela and encroachments near ExxonMobil’s offshore operations. The U.S. aims to establish binding security cooperation with Guyana, similar to its partnerships with Gulf states, to safeguard regional stability and shared interests.

Following Guyana, Secretary Rubio will make a brief visit to Suriname, which is also emerging as a key player in offshore energy development.