News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Mon. March 11, 2024: US Secretary Of State In Jamaica US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has touched down in Kingston, Jamaica to participate in the High-Level Meeting on Haiti, called by the heads of government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) is greeted by US Ambassador to Jamaica, N. Nick Perry (L) upon arrival at Norman Manley International Airport, in Kingston, Jamaica, on March 11, 2024. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Jamaica for emergency talks with Caribbean leaders on Haiti’s crisis. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He was greeted at the Norman Manley International airport by US Ambassador to Jamaica, Jamaican born national, Nick Perry and also met with Jamaican Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith prior to the emergency meeting on Haiti.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) speaks with Jamaican Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith prior to an emergency meeting on Haiti at the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Kingston, Jamaica, on March 11, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

His visit comes as violence escalates in Haiti and days after President Joe Biden completely ignored the Caribbean and Latin America in his State of the Union address. It also comes amid a travel advisory that was slapped on Jamaica by Blinken’s department.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, on March 11, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A department spokesperson said the main agenda includes discussions on a proposal, jointly developed with CARICOM and Haitian stakeholders, aimed at expediting a political transition in Haiti. This involves the establishment of a broad-based, independent presidential college and the deployment of a Multinational Security Support Mission to tackle the ongoing security crisis. The meeting also comes as Haiti’s prime minister remains locked out of the country in Puerto Rico.

Secretary Blinken is also set to hold talks with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. These discussions will center on bilateral and regional matters, underscoring the enduring bond between the United States and Jamaica.