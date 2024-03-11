News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Mon. March 11, 2024: US Secretary Of State In Jamaica US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has touched down in Kingston, Jamaica to participate in the High-Level Meeting on Haiti, called by the heads of government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).
He was greeted at the Norman Manley International airport by US Ambassador to Jamaica, Jamaican born national, Nick Perry and also met with Jamaican Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith prior to the emergency meeting on Haiti.
His visit comes as violence escalates in Haiti and days after President Joe Biden completely ignored the Caribbean and Latin America in his State of the Union address. It also comes amid a travel advisory that was slapped on Jamaica by Blinken’s department.
A department spokesperson said the main agenda includes discussions on a proposal, jointly developed with CARICOM and Haitian stakeholders, aimed at expediting a political transition in Haiti. This involves the establishment of a broad-based, independent presidential college and the deployment of a Multinational Security Support Mission to tackle the ongoing security crisis. The meeting also comes as Haiti’s prime minister remains locked out of the country in Puerto Rico.
Secretary Blinken is also set to hold talks with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. These discussions will center on bilateral and regional matters, underscoring the enduring bond between the United States and Jamaica.