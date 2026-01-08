News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 8, 2026: In a sweeping move that marks a significant shift in U.S. engagement with multilateral institutions, the US withdraws from international organizations, conventions, and treaties – including several focused on the Caribbean and Latin America — saying continued participation no longer serves American interests.

Donald Trump withdraws from several global organizations as protests globally denounce the US attack on Venezuela and the seizure of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, including front of the US embassy in Seoul on January 5, 2026. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images)

Announced in a presidential memorandum dated Jan. 7, 2026, the US President directed all U.S. executive agencies to immediately begin the process of exiting the listed bodies, which the administration says operate “contrary to the interests of the United States.”

The decision follows a year-long review of U.S. memberships in international organizations and treaties that began under Executive Order 14199 in 2025. Agencies were tasked with assessing whether continued involvement advances national security, economic priorities, or U.S. sovereignty.

Regional Entities Affected

Among the entities on the withdrawal list is the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) – Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), a key forum for regional economic cooperation and research.

ECLAC, which brings together governments across Latin America and the Caribbean to promote sustainable development, data-sharing and economic policy coordination, has historically served as a platform for addressing issues ranging from trade and infrastructure to poverty reduction — areas closely tied to Caribbean and Latin American interests.

In another blow to regional cooperation frameworks, the U.S. also plans to pull out of the Pan American Institute of Geography and History, a body dedicated to scientific and cultural research in the Western Hemisphere.

The US also pulled out of the Permanent Forum on the Global Forum on Migration and Development; People of African Descent; Office of the Special Adviser on Africa; the International Trade Centre and UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) — Economic Commission for Africa.

These withdrawals underscore the Trump administration’s broader repositioning on international engagement. Officials maintain that these organizations often focus on “globalist” agendas and climate, labor, or social policies that they believe conflict with U.S. priorities. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has framed the exits as an effort to protect U.S. sovereignty and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent where they best benefit American citizens.

Controversial Pullbacks From Old Allies

The move expands on a trend of disengagement from global institutions in recent years, including the U.S. exit from the World Health Organization, UNESCO, the U.N. Human Rights Council and the formal withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement in past administrations.

Among other major bodies the U.S. is leaving are:

U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) , the backbone of global climate action

, the backbone of global climate action U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA)

Global Counterterrorism Forum

International Renewable Energy Agency

Global Forum on Migration and Development

— though the administration said it may continue to cooperate “where interests align.”

Reactions and Regional Implications

Critics — including human rights advocates, climate experts, and foreign policy scholars — say the withdrawal could weaken U.S. influence in the hemisphere, isolate partners on issues like disaster response or migration, and cede ground to nations like China that continue robust engagement with regional institutions.

For Caribbean and Latin American nations, the change raises questions about future cooperation in economic planning, trade forums, climate adaptation efforts, and data-driven policy development — especially at a time when many in the region are grappling with climate vulnerability, economic recovery, and migration challenges.

What’s Next

The memorandum instructs departments to begin implementing the withdrawals “as soon as possible,” though legal and procedural timelines vary by organization. For United Nations bodies, U.S. participation and funding will phase out according to treaty obligations and applicable law.

Observers say this represents a notable recalibration of U.S. foreign policy that could reshape diplomatic and development engagement across the Caribbean and Latin America in 2026 and beyond.