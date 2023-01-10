– Advertisement –

According to investigators, a six-year-old student shot his teacher at a US school while using his mother’s legally acquired firearm.

Police in Virginia said at a press conference on Monday that the youngster took the gun to school in his backpack.

According to reports, the student shot Abigail “Abby” Zwerner purposely on Friday during class.

Before requesting assistance for herself, according to the police, she was able to lead her students to safety.

Ms. Zwerner, 25, continues to be in stable condition at the hospital.

Police have taken the unidentified child into custody and he is undergoing evaluation.

Headline photo: Abigail “Abby” Zwerner

