News Americas, Washington, D.C., Dec. 24, 2025: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, (USCIS) has announced updates to its Policy Manual governing the Violence Against Women Act, (VAWA), program, citing an unprecedented surge in filings and growing concerns over misuse and fraud.

According to USCIS, the number of Form I-360 VAWA self-petitions increased by approximately 360% between fiscal years 2020 and 2024, with filings from male self-petitioners rising 259% during the same period. The agency also reported a 2,239% increase in VAWA self-petitions filed by parents, a group that historically made up a very small share of applicants.

VAWA allows certain survivors of domestic abuse to self-petition for immigration benefits without the involvement of an abusive U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident spouse or family member. While eligibility requirements for VAWA relief have not changed in recent years, USCIS said filing patterns since 2020 have shifted dramatically.

“Unqualified filings place a significant strain on the system,” the agency said, noting that misuse of the program has caused processing delays that negatively affect survivors with legitimate claims. USCIS emphasized that the updated guidance is intended to protect program integrity while preserving VAWA as a resource for genuine survivors of abuse.

The policy update follows recent fraud convictions related to the VAWA program and is part of broader efforts to align adjudications with congressional intent and existing statutory and regulatory requirements.

Under the revised guidance, USCIS is formalizing long-standing practices and clarifying evidentiary standards to support more consistent and accurate adjudications. Key changes include streamlined evidence expectations to reduce unnecessary requests for additional documentation, reinforced discretion for officers in determining the credibility and weight of evidence, and revised requirements confirming that self-petitioners resided with the alleged abuser during the qualifying relationship.

The update also strengthens standards for establishing a good-faith marriage through primary evidence and revises policies related to step-relationships, requiring proof that qualifying relationships continue after filing in cases involving the death of a parent or child.

USCIS said the changes are designed to ensure that the VAWA program continues to serve survivors as intended by Congress, while improving efficiency and preventing abuse of the immigration system.