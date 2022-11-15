History was created last night at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf.

The first national tournaments to be hosted since the COVID-19 pandemic came to an exciting finish last night at the home of football.

The inaugural champions of the BFA Women’s super league and the Republic Cup were decided last night in front of record-breaking crowd, which included government ministers the Honorable Dwight Sutherland, the Honorable Marsha Caddle, the Honorable Winfred Abrahams, and the Honorable Charles Griffith, along with sporting executives and other dignitaries.

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds defeated new ladies on the block Fitts Village Football Club (FVFC) Femini 1-0 to claim another domestic title.

An extremely cautious first half frustrated and bored the spectators, and possibly the goalkeepers as neither of them were forced into a save or seemed threatened at any point during the first period.

One minute after the break, national forward, and the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) Rianna Cyrus slotted her right footed effort beyond the outstretched arm of FVFC goalkeeper Rhea Holder.

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds, winners of the 2022 BFA Women’s Super League

The men’s final saw a repeat of the last Cup final competition to be played on the island; the Capelli Cup.

In a battle of city versus country. Carrington Village outfit Weymouth Wales took on the pride of St George, Ellerton SC.

The last time these clubs met in a cup final, Wales captain Hadan Holligan scored a late goal to defeat Ellerton 1-0.

History repeated itself, as a goal in extra time by Kemar Headley was all Wales needed to defeat their nemesis, 1-0.

Weymouth Wales’ Kemar Headley netted in the 101st minute to give his team a narrow 1-0 victory over Ellerton SC and the BFA Republic Cup championship

Headley sent an early warning to Ellerton.

In the 4th minute a free kick by Ricardio Morris from the right found the head of the diminutive forward but his effort went just wide of the left upright.

In the 29th minute, Headley was threatening the Ellerton goal again, this time with a right footed shot from just inside the penalty area, which was saved by custodian Jamar Brewster.

Seven minutes later Wales were handed the perfect opportunity to go ahead in the game.

Referee Kevon Clarke adjudged Ellerton’s center back Shane Codrington to have handled Nadre Butcher’s right side cross inside the area.

Headley was given the penalty kick responsibility, but he was denied by an excellent save from Brewster, who dived to his right a received a huge roar of delight across the stadium.

BFA Women’s Super League Senior MVP Rianna Cyrus accepts her award from a representative of competition sponsor Courts Ready Cash

Ellerton’s best opportunity of the first half came just before half time.

Rosean Brathwaite’s free kick from the right side of the penalty area was creeping into the near post but national goalkeeper Kishmar Primus got down quickly to push the ball around the post and away for a corner.

Wales piled on the pressure in the second half and forced Brewster into making a number of incredible saves.

In the 62nd minute Romario “Pete Pete” Harewood forced Brewster into making the best save of the evening.

Harewood’s right-footed free kick from the left corner of the box was destined for the top corner but Brewster tipped it over the cross bar, again to a loud cheer of appreciation from the crowd.

Ellerton had two successive opportunities to go ahead in the match.

Captain Shakille Belle quickly dribbled into the Wales penalty area and took a powerful right footed shot which was parried away for a corner by Primus in the 75th minute.

The resulting corner found Roshon “Speedy” Gittens whose shot from inside the area was saved again by the impenetrable Primus.

Into extra-time and both teams seemed out of energy and ideas, however Wales found that important go-ahead goal in the 101st minute.

Akeem Hill eluded a couple of challenges on the left and played a pinpoint cross onto the head of an unmarked Headley who could not miss from six yards.

Wales utilized all of their experience to secure a historic Cup title, another piece of silverware to their glorified trophy cabinet

Individual Awards:

Women’s Super League

Best Goalkeeper: Rhea Holder (FVFC Femini)

Best Defender: Adrienne Forde (UWI)

Best Midfielder: Shanice Stevenson (UWI)

Most Goals: Rianna Cyrus (UWI)

Junior MVP: Lisa Harding (Pinelands)

Senior MVP: Rianna Cyrus (UWI)

Republic Cup

Best Goalkeeper: Jamar Brewster (Ellerton)

Best Defender: Shane Codrington (Ellerton)

Best Midfielder: Romario Harewood (Wales)

Most Goals: Jadon McCollin (UWI)

Junior MVP: Nadre Butcher (Wales)

Senior MVP: Kemar Headley (Wales)