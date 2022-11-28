– Advertisement –

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has criticised Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre over his address to the nation on Sunday regarding crime.

Pierre’s address came amid a sharp spike in violent crime resulting in 66 homicides this year.

The homicides included four fatal shootings last week.

“Once again, Philip J Pierre disappoints with another uninspiring address to the nation. It is yet another failed attempt to reassure the public that his Government has come up with a holistic plan to deal with escalating crime levels,” a UWP release stated.

And the opposition party observed that as soon as Pierre’s address to the nation ended, his office announced that he would be travelling to Taiwan the following day.

“Whenever crime surges, Pierre flees to safety by travelling,” the UWP press release asserted.

According to the UWP, the PM’s address to the nation contained no hope or short- or medium-term solutions to crime.

“Incompetence on full display,” the UWP declared.

In addition, the party posted a video with a soundtrack of rapid gunfire on its official Facebook page, asserting that on Sunday evening, gunshots rang out in Vieux Fort after Pierre gave his ‘uninspiring address.’

The UWP said the National Security Minister failed to announce any initiatives to deal with the daily reports of gun violence.

Headline photo: Stock image

